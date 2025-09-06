Gordon Ramsay reacts to his daughter getting own cooking show

Gordon Ramsay's daughter gets own cooking show

Gordon Ramsay is in awe of his daughter Tilly, who has just launched her own cooking show, Dish It Out, now streaming on Prime Video.

The celebrity chef and restaurateur, 58, celebrated his 23-year-old daughter for her on-screen culinary debut by guest-starring in it as well as marking her success in a social media post.

"She’s all grown up and has her own show," the chef dad began his caption to a series of photos alongside hs daughter.

"So proud of you @tillyramsay and your new @primevideo show #DishItOut (that’s streaming today !) And thx for squeezing in the old man as a guest kid…he still can show you a few tricks! Can’t wait to watch all the rest and so proud Dad xx," Ramsay concluded.

In one of the shared images, Tilly is seen holding up a plated dish with a big smile, looking toward her father.

Ramsay and his wife Tana are parents to six kids together — daughters Matilda "Tilly", 23, and Holly, 24, and their sons Jack, 24, Oscar, 6, and Jesse James, 21 months.

Tilly attended culinary school before continuing her father's legacy, sharing glimpses of her training back in October 2024.

She posted a carousel of photos that included shots of her in the kitchen and various dishes she’d created. She originally announced her plans to attend culinary school in September of that year, noting how her dad had helped her shop for her chef whites.