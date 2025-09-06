Sydney Sweeney gushes over 'incredible' female boxer Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney praises 'incredible' female boxer Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney tugged at some heartstrings with her first ever biopic Christy.

During the premiere of the upcoming boxing film about Christy Martin, the Euphoria star expressed her thoughts on "the greatest boxer."

Sweeney got emotional ahead of the screening as the crowd at Princess of Wales Theater gave a standing ovation over performance in the biopic.

“As you can tell, she's such a special and incredible human being, and her story deserves to be told,” the Anyone But You star said to the audience, fighting back tears.

“Christy, you are absolutely incredible, and I'm so honored,” she told the former female professional boxer, who joined her on stage.

"Being able to have her by my side during this process was a dream — but then also just scary too,” Sweeney noted. “Because you're like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we're doing this in front of her.’”

Sweeney gushed over Martin calling her “the greatest boxer in the entire world,” and shed her light over the challenges of portraying an athlete.

"I'm having to do hooks and hits and I'm like, ‘I hope I'm doing this right.’ But it was a dream come true as an actor, as a person, just, it was incredible," she mentioned, adding “trained for two or three months before I had a boxing coach. I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists, I trained three times a day every day, and then while I was filming, I trained as well.”

Christy is all set to hit theaters on November 7.