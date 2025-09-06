Jennifer Aniston reveals the task that left her ‘dead'

Jennifer Aniston mentions ‘The Morning Show’ filming leaves her ‘dead’

Jennifer Aniston just mentioned how she feels “dead” at the end of filming each season of The Morning Show.

The Friends star has revealed that working on the drama series leaves her completely drained, yet she always comes back for more.

In an interview with Glamour, Jennifer admitted that finishing each season, playing the role of the high-profile broadcaster, Alex Levy, makes her reach her breaking point.

"Every year since I finished the first season, I was like, Well, that's it - I'm dead. That just killed me," she said.

"And then you forget. I kind of compare it to what childbirth must be like when my friends are like, 'You just kind of forget what it was, and then next thing you know you're knocked up again,'" the Murder Mystery star mentioned.

She continued, "So, I do feel there's something extraordinary about finishing a season and not saying those words of, 'I'm done.' And just knowing that you've got to decompress and walk away from it for a while, and in my case, go do a comedy as fast as possible."

Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star together in the show and serve as producers, with the former sharing insights into the bond they have with each other.

"Reese will say, 'You take this one. I trust you in this department.' Or vice versa," she shared, adding, "The beauty of the ego is so minimal (on this production), so when she has a true concern and it's been said more than once, everyone listens. It's a really good environment."

Jennifer Aniston also mentioned that she wasn’t sure if she want the show to continue for further seasons after its upcoming fourth series premieres on September 17.