Travis Kelce's nieces welcome aunt-to-be Taylor Swift with open arms

Travis Kelce nieces showed excitement for aunt Taylor Swift's engagement

Travis Kelce’s nieces are excited as they are getting a new family member, aunt Taylor Swift.

While appearing for an interview on Good Morning America, Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie, candidly recalled her daughters’ response to the lovebirds’ engagement news.

For those unversed, Kylie shares four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn and Finnley with Jason Kelce, with whom she tied the knot on April 14, 2018.

Referring to her kids reaction, she said, “The girls are thrilled. They’re so excited they’re getting another aunt. We could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav.”

Last week, Kelce and Swift announced their engagement after two years of relationship.

Recently, a source, who is close to the couple, told People magazine about the efforts of the 14-times Grammy winner to built bond with her beau’s family.

The insider began by saying, "She goes out of her way to show the whole family how much she cares for not just Travis, but all of them, down to Jason's kids."

"They don't even know how she does it all considering her career. They're all very, very happy that Travis has Taylor in his life.

“She's entirely changed his world in all the best ways, and they're true partners. Taylor gets along so well with the family and they're just her biggest fans," the source added before signing off.