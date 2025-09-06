Pamela Anderson opens up about romance rumors with Liam Neeson: Report

Pamela Anderson has set the record straight on speculation surrounding her relationship with The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson.

While accepting the Deauville 2025 Talent Award at the Deauville American Film Festival on Friday, the 58-year-old actress directly addressed rumors that their bond was a publicity ploy.

Anderson told the audience during her speech, “I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven.”

Moreover, the actress and Neeson sparked romance buzz over the summer while promoting their comedy, released in theaters on August 1.

Public appearances in New York and London fueled whispers of an off-screen connection, with sources insisting their relationship is “genuine” and not manufactured for attention.

On stage, Anderson emphasized her private approach to love, “I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life. I know I’ll fall in love again and again on screen—that is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it.”

According to Daily Mail, the former Baywatch star, whose past marriages to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock made tabloid headlines, added, “I’m here on this journey not for money or fame, but to see what I’m made of in truth, hard work, and to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of.”

Furthermore, the Deauville festival praised Anderson for combining her acting career with philanthropy and advocacy, calling her a figure who has left a “lasting mark on the cultural imagination.”

French actress Isabelle Huppert presented her with the award virtually.