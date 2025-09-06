Steve Buscemi delights Brooklyn crowd with James Joyce reading

Steve Buscemi surprised fans with an unexpected performance at Laura Desiree’s Eros Unbound event in Bushwick on Friday night, where he read one of James Joyce’s infamous love letters.

The Wednesday star took the stage at the Red Pavilion to thunderous applause before launching into the letter Joyce once penned to his muse, Nora Barnacle.

Slipping into an Irish accent for effect, Buscemi delivered lines such as, “I did what you told me, you dirty little girl,” sending the audience into fits of laughter.

Witnesses described the crowd as a colorful mix of actors, writers, s** workers, voyeurs, and fetish enthusiasts.

One attendee told Page Six, “He had the crowd in stitches and everyone was cheering him on.”

Among those in attendance was Oscar nominee Austin Butler, who arrived solo and spent time with Buscemi’s longtime partner, Karen Ho.

Author James Frey, a regular at the provocative series, was also spotted in the sold-out audience, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, the night featured other performances, including a set by Haitian dancer Fabricio Seraphin, rounding out an evening that blended literature, humor, and erotic spectacle.