Ryan Reynolds calls out for being 'rude' to child on red carpet

Ryan Reynolds is under fire for being "rude" to a child reporter on the red carpet of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

On September 5, the 48-year-old actor walked the red carpet of the film festival for the premiere of his new documentary film, John Candy: I Like Me.

A child reporter approached the Free Guy star during his red carpet appearance.

In a clip circulating on social media, Ryan is seen asking the young reporter, "Hi, what's your question for me, buddy?" before the child even had the chance to introduce himself.

When the youngest interviewer said, "Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," the Deadpool actor grinned and replied, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question."

Ryan laughed as he delivered the line. Social media users later criticized the actor for "humiliating" a child reporter on the red carpet.

"There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of ‘jokes’ where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean," one of the X users wrote.

“Ryan and Blake are so condescending and mean to people they deem ‘beneath them,'” criticized another one.