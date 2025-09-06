'Wednesday' creators reveal what could be in season 3

'Wednesday' writers shares what fans can expect from season 3

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have recently dished on what could be in Wednesday season 3.

In a recent interview with Variety, they candidly discussed season 2 endings and how it led into season 3.

Recalling the scene when she was saving her on-screen brother, Pugsley, Gough said, “Part of it, in that moment, is strategic. She needs Tyler to be the distraction so she can go save Pugsley. And I do think so.

“There’s a moment where she feels bad for Tyler that he’s being betrayed by his family, because she feels betrayed by her family keeping these secrets from her.

Revealing that she has soft-corner for Tyler, Gough continued, “They have a weird kindred spirit that she’ll never admit but, but he’s obviously brought it up. But if she was going to justify it to herself, it’s just like, “I let him go so he could be the distraction we needed to get to free Pugsley.”

Referring to Tyler and Wednesday's on-screen bond, Millar chipped in, “There’s a deep connection and an appreciation that they both step outside the lines of what an ordinary person would do. There’s a respect there, and a connection that neither quite understands yet."

Sharing rare details about season 3, Millar concluded, “They’re both sort of confused and surprised by their behavior with each other. They’re not quite sure of the dance of their relationship, and that certainly speaks to what could be in Season 3.”

Key members of season 1 returned Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair,and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.