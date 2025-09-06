Yungblud takes lead for Ozzy Osbourne tribute at MTV VMAs

Yungblud to lead Ozzy Osbourne tribute at MTV VMAs

Yungblud will be leading the tribute to late legend Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs this weekend.

The 28-year-old rock star will team up with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt to honour the late Black Sabbath legend.

He made the announcement via Instagram by sharing a picture of himself and Ozzy, with the caption:

"They’ve asked me to pay tribute to you at the @vmas on Sunday night. I’ll try my best to do you proud Oz. Tune in from up there. I love you forever. [bat emojis] (sic)"

This comes after the Zombie hitmaker made a vow to spend the rest of his life honouring Ozzy Osbourne, telling The Sunday Times Culture magazine, “He taught me self-belief and so I’m going to take his spirit and make sure everybody knows for the rest of my life who Ozzy Osbourne was — he meant everything to me.”

When news of the War Pigs rocker’s death was made public, just two weeks after he performed his farewell show in Birmingham, Back To The Beginning, Yungblud, who was also part of the show, was stunned.

“I told a friend that I thought Ozzy had another five albums in him. I didn’t think he was going to sing live any more, but that day he was so full of life and being hilarious, laughing that laugh of his. And then he did the show and then he died. It’s so overwhelming,” he confessed at that time.

It is pertinent to mention that Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, after his long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and other health complications.