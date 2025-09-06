Emma Stone recalls change of heart before shaving head for 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone opens up about 'cold feet' before 'Bugonia' scene

Emma Stone felt she signed up for more than she could deliver with her upcoming film Bugonia.

The actress, 36, made a major confession on Wednesday during a special Q&A about the forthcoming film in New York City.

“From the moment I read the script, I knew I’d have to shave my head, because there was just never going to be any other way,” Stone said during the recent Q&A, per IndieWire.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos then quipped, “You did have cold feet once,” to which Stone then confirmed that it was “right before” they filmed the scene.

“It was a year and a half I knew that I was going to be shaving my head, and then the day of — they were setting up four cameras, because we had to get it in one shot and we were shooting on VistaVision for the most part, which is a gorgeous but very moody camera that will shut down a lot — so they were setting up, and it was taking a long time to set all the cameras up. And I just started kind of panicking about that,” she explained.

Despite her nerves, Lanthimos, 51, reassured her, which led her to remember her own mother's diagnosis with triple-negative breast cancer in 2008. "What really brought me back to Earth was thinking about my mom and her battle with cancer."

Stone recalled her mother Krista’s attitude toward losing her hair during chemotherapy. "She did something legitimately hard, and she lost her hair," Stone said, adding, "And the first thing she said was, ‘I am so jealous, I want to shave my head again.'"