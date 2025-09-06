 
Geo News

Emma Stone recalls change of heart before shaving head for 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone discusses upcoming film 'Bugonia' at a special Q&A in New York City

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Emma Stone opens up about cold feet before Bugonia scene
Emma Stone opens up about 'cold feet' before 'Bugonia' scene

Emma Stone felt she signed up for more than she could deliver with her upcoming film Bugonia.

The actress, 36, made a major confession on Wednesday during a special Q&A about the forthcoming film in New York City.

“From the moment I read the script, I knew I’d have to shave my head, because there was just never going to be any other way,” Stone said during the recent Q&A, per IndieWire.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos then quipped, “You did have cold feet once,” to which Stone then confirmed that it was “right before” they filmed the scene.

“It was a year and a half I knew that I was going to be shaving my head, and then the day of — they were setting up four cameras, because we had to get it in one shot and we were shooting on VistaVision for the most part, which is a gorgeous but very moody camera that will shut down a lot — so they were setting up, and it was taking a long time to set all the cameras up. And I just started kind of panicking about that,” she explained.

Despite her nerves, Lanthimos, 51, reassured her, which led her to remember her own mother's diagnosis with triple-negative breast cancer in 2008. "What really brought me back to Earth was thinking about my mom and her battle with cancer."

Stone recalled her mother Krista’s attitude toward losing her hair during chemotherapy. "She did something legitimately hard, and she lost her hair," Stone said, adding, "And the first thing she said was, ‘I am so jealous, I want to shave my head again.'"

The Turtles co-founder Mark Volman dies at 78
The Turtles co-founder Mark Volman dies at 78
Khloe Kardashian melts over True and Tatum's adorable bond
Khloe Kardashian melts over True and Tatum's adorable bond
Doechii reveals major milestone with hilarious twist
Doechii reveals major milestone with hilarious twist
Sharon Stone shares rare glimpse of her sunny boat outing
Sharon Stone shares rare glimpse of her sunny boat outing
Travis Kelce's nieces welcome aunt-to-be Taylor Swift with open arms
Travis Kelce's nieces welcome aunt-to-be Taylor Swift with open arms
Riley Keough's heartfelt letter to Priscilla Presley surfaces amid legal battle
Riley Keough's heartfelt letter to Priscilla Presley surfaces amid legal battle
Blake Lively shares thoughts on Ryan Reynolds' new project 'John Candy: I Like Me' video
Blake Lively shares thoughts on Ryan Reynolds' new project 'John Candy: I Like Me'
Elizabeth Hurley makes shocking fitness confession
Elizabeth Hurley makes shocking fitness confession