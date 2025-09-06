Harry Styles' new lover Zoe Kravitz 'stands apart'

Harry Styles making extra effort with Zoe Kravitz

Harry Styles’ new girl Zoe Kravitz is reportedly being labelled as the first girl in his life who could convince him to change his playboy reputation.

Insiders told RadarOnline that while the former One Direction singer has been with plenty of high-profile women, including Taylor Swift, Kravitz “stands apart.”

They noted, “She's bold, self-assured and has this undeniable pull. People close to him believe she might be the only one exciting and captivating enough to get him to leave his playboy image behind.”

“He's showing more effort with her than he ever has before, and that speaks volumes,” they added.

Another insider went on to add about the duo’s chemistry, saying that it goes “way beyond surface attraction.”

They said, “They're keeping things casual on the surface, but those around them can tell there's something deeper going on.”

Adding, “Harry has faced a tough year in his love and personal life, and Zoë brings a steady presence that really helps center him.”

However, they noted that the singer is still not ready to settle down. “Harry's career is full right now with new music and film projects, so settling down isn't really on his mind,” the source shared.

Yet Styles is making room for Kravitz in his life. “She pushes him in ways no one else has, and that's why friends believe she could be the one to truly change him,” the source said.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz sparked dating rumours in August this year. Although either of them haven’t commented on their relationship yet, they’ve been spotted together a few times.