Netflix adds this horror mystery ahead of Halloween

Netflix is set to add this horror mystery, which was released in 2005

September 06, 2025

Netflix adds Michael Keaton's 'White Noise' to library

In anticipation of Halloween, Netflix has captivated viewers with the addition of a horror mystery starring Michael Keaton.

It's titled White Noise, where the 74-year-old plays a character who started to hear his wife Anna, portrayed by Chandra West, after her death.

Geoffrey Sax directed the movie, which received a stand-alone sequel, White Noise: The Light.

In other news, Michael's romance with Marni Turner is going strong, whom he first met on the streets of Los Angeles, and at first sight, he admitted to being struck by her beauty.

In a previous interview with Shortlist, the Batman star, who has been dating the artist since 2016, shared relationship advice for men.

“Being a gentleman is essential,” The Flash star said. “Being a gentleman with a woman is really… I guarantee you, even with women who like the bad boy thing, being a gentleman’s very attractive.”

In the end, Michael noted, “I’m not one to give out advice. Relationships are complicated. But if you’re authentic and you seek out authenticity, things will work out."

