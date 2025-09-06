Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on 'Deadpool' rumours in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Ryan Reynolds opens up 'Avenger: Doomsday' casting rumor

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about Avenger: Doomsday casting rumours.

At the 2025 Toronto International film festival, while promoting his upcoming documented movie John Candy: I Like Me, the Deadpool actor was asked by Collider about his involvement in the scientific-action movie.

Referring to the Avengers red and black logo post on his Instagram account, he responded, “The thing I posted on social, that is actually a variant of the flag that we use in Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“It was my favorite. For some reason, you watch a movie later that has that many alts and all that stuff, and you go, ‘Why didn’t I choose that one? There were five other great jokes for that.’ That's how it works, and that was just a flag,” the Hollywood actor explained.

Recalling fans' internet comments, Reynolds told the outlet, “I just came across it, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I loved that flag. The red and black vibe.’ And then, you know, there's always talk. We're figuring out what's next in that world and blah, blah, blah. You'll know first, Steve. You always do.”

At the time, the 48-year-old actor wittily denied his involvement in the movie Avengers: Doomsday in an interview with Deadline.

“Of course, I’ve written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody’s seen ’em, nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that’s about as far as I’ll go on that one,” Ryan Reynolds said.

For those unversed, the cast for the superhero movie includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on May 1, 2026.