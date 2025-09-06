Jennifer Aniston's lover accused of pushing her into risky investments

Jennfier Aniston new romance sparks 'gold-digger' fears

Jennifer Aniston's love life has sparked concern among her inner circle.

The Friends alum's close pals are reportedly concerned about her new beau Jim Curtis.

Insiders told RaadarOnline, “Jennifer is completely smitten, but people close to her worry that Jim has his eye on her money.”

They noted that Curtis is pushing Aniston to invest in a wellness business. “Jim has been talking about big business ideas, wellness retreats, and investment opportunities. She's incredibly generous and supportive, which makes her vulnerable.”

Another insider, close to the situation, told the outlet, “She's always been the one to pick up the check in relationships.”

“That hasn't changed here, and some of her pals fear it's becoming a dangerous pattern,” they added. “It's not that Jennifer minds paying – she doesn't.”

“But the worry is that he's positioning himself to benefit from her success in ways that go beyond romance,” the source noted.

Calling her “grounded, fulfilled, and very happy” the source claimed that “After everything she's been through, she feels like she's finally found someone who sees her beyond the celebrity bubble.”

Jennifer Aniston isn’t “about to let finances get in the way” but she believes in what Jim Curtis is doing. “and she's determined to give this a chance,” the source said.