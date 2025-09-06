 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston's lover accused of pushing her into risky investments

Jennifer Aniston's friends think her hypnotist beau Jim Curtis could be trouble

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Jennfier Aniston new romance sparks gold-digger fears
Jennfier Aniston new romance sparks 'gold-digger' fears

Jennifer Aniston's love life has sparked concern among her inner circle.

The Friends alum's close pals are reportedly concerned about her new beau Jim Curtis.

Insiders told RaadarOnline, “Jennifer is completely smitten, but people close to her worry that Jim has his eye on her money.”

They noted that Curtis is pushing Aniston to invest in a wellness business. “Jim has been talking about big business ideas, wellness retreats, and investment opportunities. She's incredibly generous and supportive, which makes her vulnerable.”

Another insider, close to the situation, told the outlet, “She's always been the one to pick up the check in relationships.”

“That hasn't changed here, and some of her pals fear it's becoming a dangerous pattern,” they added. “It's not that Jennifer minds paying – she doesn't.”

“But the worry is that he's positioning himself to benefit from her success in ways that go beyond romance,” the source noted.

Calling her “grounded, fulfilled, and very happy” the source claimed that “After everything she's been through, she feels like she's finally found someone who sees her beyond the celebrity bubble.”

Jennifer Aniston isn’t “about to let finances get in the way” but she believes in what Jim Curtis is doing. “and she's determined to give this a chance,” the source said.

Steve Buscemi delights Brooklyn crowd with James Joyce reading
Steve Buscemi delights Brooklyn crowd with James Joyce reading
'Wednesday' creators reveal what could be in season 3
'Wednesday' creators reveal what could be in season 3
Ryan Reynolds calls out for being 'rude' to child on red carpet
Ryan Reynolds calls out for being 'rude' to child on red carpet
Pamela Anderson opens up about romance rumors with Liam Neeson: Report
Pamela Anderson opens up about romance rumors with Liam Neeson: Report
Yungblud takes lead for Ozzy Osbourne tribute at MTV VMAs
Yungblud takes lead for Ozzy Osbourne tribute at MTV VMAs
The Turtles co-founder Mark Volman dies at 78
The Turtles co-founder Mark Volman dies at 78
Khloe Kardashian melts over True and Tatum's adorable bond
Khloe Kardashian melts over True and Tatum's adorable bond
Doechii reveals major milestone with hilarious twist
Doechii reveals major milestone with hilarious twist