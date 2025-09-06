Kate Beckinsale pens heartwarming tribute to late mom Judy Loe

Kate Beckinsale shares rare details of late mother's 'celebration of life'

Kate Beckinsale has organised a celebration of life to honour her mother and Hollywood actress, Judy Loe, after her death.

Taking it to her Instagram account to share her grief with fans, the Underworld actress posted a video comprising of pictures of the event.

Alongside a video, she wrote a heartachingly note in a caption, "Dearest Mama, The fact that you have had to have a funeral at all is wrong and ludicrous . You are the biggest lover of life, the most energetic, the most vital , the most joyous.”

Reflecting on the ongoing pain, and her struggle with grief, the 52-year-old actress continued, "I think the hardest thing I have ever had to do was say goodbye to you"

"I haven’t managed it yet, I still reach for my phone in the early hours of the morning to text you and then realise that I won’t get a response," she added.

Referring to celebration of life event, the Click actress told the fans, "The funeral and the party which I will not call a wake afterwards, and which I very much feel you attended in some vaporous way blew the f****** roof off Chiswick House.

"Everybody danced -from the age of 3 to their mid 80s. Your school friends attended, my school friends attended, Lily‘s school friends attended. The love you inspired ,quietly and generously was awe-inspiring and still is.

"I love you, Mama. You are in my blood. You are in my bones ,you are in my heart ,broken or not you are there. I love you so much," before concluding, Kate Beckinsale expressed love for her late mother.

For those unversed, Judy Loe, who is known for her roles in Ace of Wands, Inspector Morse, and Casualty, died on July 15, 2025, at the age of 78 due to stage 4 cancer.