Perrie Edwards surprises fans with major baby announcement

Perrie Edwards has revealed she is expecting her second child with footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix star shared the happy news on Saturday with a sweet Instagram post featuring the couple’s four-year-old son Axel, who was seen kissing his mother’s growing bump.

Wearing a T-shirt printed with the words If He Wanted To He Would, a nod to her latest single, Edwards captioned the clip, “Guess what hunnies…” before turning to show off her pregnancy.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of support from fans and celebrity friends alike, coming just months after Edwards bravely opened up about suffering two miscarriages prior to welcoming Axel in 2021.

In a recent podcast interview, she described the emotional toll of those losses while calling her son a “rainbow baby.”

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2022, are preparing to expand their family while balancing their busy careers.

According to Daily Mail, alongside her motherhood journey, the singer has been pursuing her solo music career, releasing her new track earlier this summer.

Furthermore, the couple’s wedding plans remain under wraps, but Edwards has previously praised her partner’s “laid-back” and “levelheaded” nature, crediting him with helping her through difficult times.