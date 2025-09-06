 
Kim Kardashian, Khloé issued major warning for fans safety: Report

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are under the fire after latest reveal

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

September 06, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian, Khloé asked not to promote dangerous treatments
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian are taking big steps to defy aging. 

Nonetheless, RadarOnline.com reported that Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are under fire after revealing they traveled to Mexico for stem cell treatments that are outlawed in the United States. 

After doing so, the sisters have reportedly sparked renewed safety concerns and fierce criticism over their public endorsements. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the 44-year-old SKIMS founder and her 41-year-old sister recently took to Instagram to share their “life-changing” experiences with Muse stem cell therapy, which was carried out at a Mexican clinic run by Canadian doctor Adeel Khan.

However, experts have warned that the procedures remain unapproved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to lingering questions around safety, sourcing, and regulation.

“This kind of travel for treatment is controversial because it skirts US safety laws,” a medical industry insider explained. 

“When public figures like Kim and Khloé share these procedures online, it risks encouraging fans to take medical risks abroad. Regulators are especially concerned because these therapies are not subject to the same scrutiny outside the US.”

Another medical expert echoed the warning, stressing, “People need to understand these therapies are considered experimental. The FDA has not approved them, which means they lack oversight in how they’re sourced and processed."

"Without that, patients could be exposed to serious health risks. Seeing celebrities post about it creates an illusion of safety that simply isn’t there,” they added before concluding.

