Taylor Swift branded 'songwriting powerhouse' ahead of upcoming album

Photo: Taylor Swift praised for being 'poetic' ahead of upcoming album

Charlotte Lawrence has spoken highly of the newly engaged Taylor Swift.

Clearing the air after fans noticed she and Taylor Swift both released songs tied to Ophelia, she shared in a chat with Us Weekly.

“I’m never gonna claim that Taylor Swift has even heard or knows that I have a song called ‘Ophelia,’ of course,” the 25-year-old singer told the outlet.

The singer also added, “But it was exciting to see that when her tracklist [for The Life of a Showgirl] got released, she had a song called ‘The Fate of Ophelia.’”

Lawrence even joked that the songs could work perfectly together on tour.

“I remember my first instinct being like, ‘Girl, let me open up for you! It’ll be like Ophelia, and then you’ll hear about The Fate of Ophelia — like they’re sisters!’” she added with a laugh.

For the unaware, the rising pop star released her debut album, Somewhere, on June 27, with track No. 13 titled Ophelia.

“Taylor Swift is such a powerhouse,” Lawrence said of the Grammy-winning superstar.

She gushed over the Lover hitmaker, “She writes songs faster than anybody I’ve ever seen write a song," adding, "She is so prolific and poetic in so many ways."

"I doubt that there’s even any similarity in thought because it’s two totally, completely different perspectives. But I’m excited to hear her interpretation of her Ophelia story,” she concluded.