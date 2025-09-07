 
By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 07, 2025

Kate Middleton is saved against 'nasty' comments by Princess Diana staff

Princess Diana’s hairdresser is standing up for Kate Middleton after her latest hair makeover.

The Princess of Wales, who was spotted all blonde at the Natural History Museum reopening this month, gets saved from nasty public comments.

Former hairdresser Sam McKnight, 70, posted on Instagram saying he was "shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments"

She added: "A woman's hair is very personal to her. It's armor, defence, confidence and so much more."

The professional continued: "I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married and the role she took on, to bravely face the public.

"I'm sure she would rather be away from the public arena. She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation,” he noted.

