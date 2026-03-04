Duchess of Gloucester weaves her way into spotlight at London Basketry Showcase

The Duchess of Gloucester also became the center of attention among the other members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Gloucester visited a Basketry Showcase at the historic Dutch Church in London on Tuesday.

A long-standing member of the craft community, she has held the title of Honorary Liveryman with the Worshipful Company of Basketmakers since 1991.

It is one of the City of London’s oldest livery companies.

During her visit, the royal met talented artisans displaying a stunning array of baskets, from traditional handwoven designs to modern, inventive interpretations.

She took a keen interest in the techniques, asking questions about materials, patterns, and the centuries-old traditions behind the craft.

Four days back, she was seen stepping out of a car during her visit to St Paul’s Cathedral in London.



And earlier, the Danish-born royal was also present alongside other members of the royal family to support King Charles at St. James’s Palace for the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Education.