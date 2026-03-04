Prince William, Kate share message on working together: ‘bring them home’

The words of Prince William and Princess Kate hold weight when they issue a message or bring attention to a situation, hence knowing their position, they chose major problem that has been neglected on the global scale.

Despite the fact that the royals are wracked with a crisis surrounding a police investigation on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals and how the public has been criticising the royals for their delayed action, William and Kate chose to spotlight an important cause.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are big advocates of nature. While Kate has emphasised on the importance of nature through her Mother Nature series, William has been finding practical solutions for the planet’s problems via his Earthshot Prize.

On Tuesday, the Walses shared an update from United for Wildlife, a charity founded by the Royal Foundation, which revealed how wildlife trafficking is a ‘global crime’ and rare species like jewelled geckos are in trouble.

“Wildlife crime is global - and so is the response,” a statement from the charity, shared by the future king and queen read. “Six jewelled geckos are finally home in New Zealand after being discovered in Europe during a major international wildlife trafficking investigation.”

It noted that these “unique lizards have never been legally exported from New Zealand meaning they were almost certainly smuggled from the wild when they were discovered during Operation Thunder - an intensive international operation to target the criminal networks behind wildlife crime”.

Moreover, for World Wildlife Day this year, the charity is celebrating the people “working together to protect species and return them where they belong”.