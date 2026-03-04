 
Palace shares Sophie's smiles honouring Queen's legacy in Randalstown

Duchess Sophie opens new Northern Ireland Centre for National Autistic Society

March 04, 2026

Kensington Palace released delightful snapshots from Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest engagements in Northern Ireland.

The Duchess was all smiles during her visit to Randalstown, where she stopped by Randalstown Library.

Sophie met inspiring women who completed a Leadership Programme created by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie appeared genuinely animated as she listened to their stories and celebrated their achievements.

The Palace’s Instagram page captured her laughing, chatting and relishing the chance to connect with the local community.

In her role as Patron, Her Royal Highness officially opened the new Northern Ireland centre for the National Autistic Society, a space set to provide vital support for families across the region.

She took time to hear firsthand how the centre will make a difference in everyday lives.

Community spirit continued to shine at Walkways Community Centre, where the Duchess learned about grassroots initiatives designed to foster wellbeing and bring people together.

She also met dedicated volunteers from Guide Dogs NI, who are proudly marking 40 years of life-changing service.

