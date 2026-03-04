Princess Charlotte's personalised treat from her favourite football squad

Lionesses powerhouse Lucy Bronze has revealed she once handed Prince William a custom-made England jersey for Princess Charlotte with the young royal’s name printed on the back.

Charlotte, already known for her pitch-side appearances and growing love of the beautiful game, may well have her own Lionesses kit tucked away thanks to Bronze and her teammates.

Speaking about her first meeting with William back in 2015, Bronze shared that the future King has long been a vocal supporter of the squad, regularly visiting the team before major tournaments to wish them luck.

Bronze even hinted that seeing Charlotte one day pull on an England shirt for real would be “amazing.”

Of course, William’s football fandom isn’t limited to England’s women.

The Prince of Wales is famously devoted to Aston Villa, travelling across Europe last season including trips to Monaco and Paris to cheer on the Birmingham side during their Champions League run.

On one occasion, he brought Prince George along to watch Villa face Paris Saint-Germain F.C., a move praised by commentators as a savvy blend of father-son bonding and modern royal optics.

In 2023, William faced criticism for staying home during the Lionesses’ historic Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

On the eve of the final, William appeared in a video message alongside Charlotte, sending his support and apologising for not being there in person.

Charlotte’s cheerful “Good luck, Lionesses!” quickly stole the show.