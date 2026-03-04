International fans flock to Meghan’s As Ever despite shipping snag

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle label, As Ever, is drawing curious browsers in growing numbers.

Web traffic has jumped by 36 per cent in just three months, rising from 196,831 visits in October to 268,200 in January, according to SimilarWeb.

That’s more than 71,000 extra sets of eyes scrolling through the Duchess of Sussex’s digital storefront.

Research highlighted by Newsweek suggests roughly two-thirds of visitors are tuning in from outside the United States.

And since As Ever doesn’t currently ship internationally, many fans are effectively browsing a boutique with the lights on but the doors locked.

On the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast last June, she acknowledged the red tape that comes with crossing borders, that regulations vary from country to country though she made clear that overseas expansion is on the vision board.

As Ever's brightest moment so far came in June 2025, when a second product drop vanished from virtual shelves in record time and the site racked up half a million page views.

The Netflix-linked online boutique fronted by Meghan Markle stocks everything from artisan jams and wine to edible flower sprinkles and other carefully curated lifestyle treats.

But while official sales numbers remain under wraps, a brief website blunder in January offered an unusually revealing peek behind the digital curtain.

Some critics argued that such a sizeable stockroom could hint at slower than hoped sales.

Insiders, however, insist the team is pleased with how the venture is progressing, as the figures reflect preparedness rather than panic.