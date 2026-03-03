 
Duchess of Edinburgh creates special Moment on Northern Ireland tour

Duchess of Edinburgh highlights the heart and hard work behind assistance dogs

Geo News Digital Desk
March 03, 2026

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Belfast for a heartwarming engagement with Guide Dogs Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The Duchess who has served as Patron of Guide Dogs since 2021 paid a visit to the Bloomfield Walkways Community Centre, where she met staff, volunteers and local families whose lives have been transformed by the charity’s work. 

HRH was greeted at Randalstown Autism Centre by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Miranda Gordon DL, and was accompanied by Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet Thomas Duncan.

But it was a special attendee who nearly stole the spotlight, Luna, an adorable puppy currently in training, happily demonstrated the early stages of becoming a future life-changer.

Sophie, known for her natural ease on engagements, spent time chatting with volunteers about the dedication it takes to raise and train assistance dogs.

A particularly special moment came when the Duchess presented Judith Martin with a certificate marking her as the 1000th volunteer for Guide Dogs Northern Ireland.

Later, the Duchess continued her programme at Randalstown Library, where she was received by Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Jackie Stewart DL, marking the next stop in a day of meaningful engagements across the area.

Her visit also carries a touch of royal continuity. The patronage was previously held for decades by Princess Alexandra, who supported the charity from 1954 before formally passing the role to Sophie in 2021.

