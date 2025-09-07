 
Daniel Craig hints at future as Benoit Blanc after 'Knives Out 3'

Daniel Craig talks about 'Knives Out 3' at Toronto International Film Festival premiere

Web Desk
September 07, 2025

Daniel Craig feels lucky to lead Knives Out franchise
Daniel Craig has opened up about the future of Benoid Black after Knives Out 3.

Speaking with People Magazine at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere, the actor discussed Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment of Rian Johnson’s popular series.

“How lucky am I to get to play something like this?” Daniel said of his role.

He went on to add, “That's all I can think of when I think about this character.”

“I mean, I've played [James] Bond and now I'm suddenly playing Benoit Blanc. It's dumb luck. I'm very lucky,” Daniel said.

When asked if this will be his last time playing the iconic character, Daniel responded, “Who told you that?”

“Listen, I don't know. Rian hasn't written anything because we're getting this movie out,” he added.

Daniel Craig noted that if Rian Johnson “writes another script and it's as good as I think it probably will be, then it's an easy decision.”

It is worth mentioning that the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12.

