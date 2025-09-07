Macaulay Culkin opens up about dark past

Macaulay Culkin reveals scary past with father

Macaulay Culkin just described his father as a “monster.”

The former child actor shared that his Uncle Buck co-star John Candy was his support, explaining that the late comedian was one of the few to notice that something was off back at Macaulay’s home.

He mentioned that his father, Kit Culkin, had been "difficult" during the shooting of the 1989 hit comedy.

However, his father’s abusive behaviour worsened when Macaulay shot to fame after 1990's Home Alone.

"Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was," Macaulay shared in the new documentary, John Candy: I Like Me.

The 45-year-old continued, "It was no secret. He was already a monster. All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster. He was already not a good guy."

He revealed that John, who died in 1994 due to a heart attack, checked in on him after the success of Home Alone.

"I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, 'Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright'," Macaulay remembered.

It is pertinent to mention that Macaulay Culkin is estranged from his currently 80-year-old father, previously describing him as “mentally and physically” abusive.