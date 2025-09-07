Priscilla Presley describes daughter's death in memoir

Priscilla Presley wrote about daughter’s death in unpublished memoir pages

Priscilla Presley allegedly mentioned the moment she authorized the doctors to remove her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, from life support, in unpublished memoir pages.

The 80-year-old is said to have detailed the alleged event in two pages, reported to be part of her forthcoming memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

As per Page Six, in an amended complaint, the pages were filed as exhibits, lodged in Los Angeles by Priscilla’s former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko.

Allegedly, Priscilla is said to recall being at a San Fernando Valley hospital following Lisa Marie’s admission in 2023.

She apparently wrote: “The next thing I remember is the doctor talking to me. He asked me what I wanted him to do.”

“They had restarted Lisa’s heart, but there was no guarantee it would keep beating,” the wife of Elvis Presley added.

Priscilla allegedly then said she asked the medical team: “What kind of life will she have if we keep her on that machine?”

She is said to have written the doctor “looked at me with compassion and shook his head” as he said: “No quality of life at all.”

Priscilla continued, “I thought about my girl, my wild, rebellious, passionate girl, lying in a vegetative state for the rest of her life.”

“‘Take her off the machine, Doctor,’ I said in a voice barely above a whisper,” she mentioned allegedly, adding, “It was unbearable. I began to sob. I don’t remember falling. After that, everything went dark… I don’t want to remember.”

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko claim in their ongoing $50 million fraud and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Priscilla that she acted prematurely for financial reasons, in violation of Lisa Marie’s advanced healthcare directive.

Meanwhile Priscilla’s lawyers Wayne Harman and Marty Singer dismissed the claims as “shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless.”