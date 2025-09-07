 
John Malkovich confesses shocking affair

John Malkovich worked on the film ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ in 1988

September 07, 2025

John Malkovich just opened up about his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Dangerous Liaisons co-stars' romance allegedly ended both of their marriages, which John mentioned in a new podcast interview with Fashion Neurosis.

"It's not something I've ever really talked about. Put it this way, in the work I do, you make emotional bonds with people very quickly," John, who starred opposite Michelle in the spicy 1988 period drama, said.

"That's part of the work. For me, she was someone I valued greatly as a colleague, was great fun and moving and, with me, incredibly fair. And I certainly wasn't," he added.

The award-winning actor admitted that it was his lack of “fairness” that led to their fallout completely.

"I've learned over the course of my life that a great colleague is actually rarer than anything," he explained.

John continued, "And when that relationship becomes more than collegial or more than a friendship - even a profound friendship - then at least in my experience, and it might be my particular psychology or stupidity or ineptness or all of the above... you lose a great colleague."

John Malkovich, who played a rich playboy in the movie, was married to actress Glenne Headly but the pair separated by the time the movie was complete, while Michelle Pfeiffer divorced her then-husband Peter Horton in 1988.

