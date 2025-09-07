John Malkovich confesses shocking affair

John Malkovich admits having affair with Michelle Pfeiffer

John Malkovich just opened up about his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Dangerous Liaisons co-stars' romance allegedly ended both of their marriages, which John mentioned in a new podcast interview with Fashion Neurosis.

"It's not something I've ever really talked about. Put it this way, in the work I do, you make emotional bonds with people very quickly," John, who starred opposite Michelle in the spicy 1988 period drama, said.

"That's part of the work. For me, she was someone I valued greatly as a colleague, was great fun and moving and, with me, incredibly fair. And I certainly wasn't," he added.

The award-winning actor admitted that it was his lack of “fairness” that led to their fallout completely.

"I've learned over the course of my life that a great colleague is actually rarer than anything," he explained.

John continued, "And when that relationship becomes more than collegial or more than a friendship - even a profound friendship - then at least in my experience, and it might be my particular psychology or stupidity or ineptness or all of the above... you lose a great colleague."

John Malkovich, who played a rich playboy in the movie, was married to actress Glenne Headly but the pair separated by the time the movie was complete, while Michelle Pfeiffer divorced her then-husband Peter Horton in 1988.