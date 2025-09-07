Olivia Wilde moves on from Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde finds new love amid Harry Styles, Zoe Kravtiz romance

Olivia Wilde is dating Caspar Jopling.

The 41-year-old actress and director – whose last serious relationship was with Harry Styles – was seen passionately kissing Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband during a night out in London.

Reportedly, the couple has been dating since July and have been enjoying many dates “under the radar” in Notting Hill.

An investor in both The Pelican restaurant and its sister pub, the Fat Badger, Caspar is trying his best to indulge Olivia and woo her.

A source told The Mail newspaper: “Those pubs have allowed Caspar to date a world-famous actress under the radar for months.”

“They always manage to get the best tables – little concealed spots in dark corners reserved for celebrities,” they mentioned, adding, “They tend to go to the Fat Badger for date nights because it’s an invitation-only pub, with a secret smoking terrace upstairs."

“Caspar’s friends think they are falling in love,” the insider further spilled.

It is pertinent to mention that Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, share a son together and split in 2024, after five years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde is the mother to two children, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis.

She then dated Harry Styles for two years after meeting him on the set of Don’t Worry Darling but called it quits in 2022.