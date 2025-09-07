 
Geo News

'The Paper' creators reveal their love for journalism

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman open up about their love for journalism as they made 'The Office'

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2025

The Paper makers share key insight into The Office spinoff
'The Paper' makers share key insight into 'The Office' spinoff

The Paper tells the story of a struggling newspaper in Ohio, which is filled with non-journalists.

The creators reveal that the reason for this setting is to pay homage to their love of the journalism profession.

“I think anybody who likes to write has fantasized at some point about being a journalist,” says Michael Koman, one of the series creators. “To me, it’s like writing but with real life stakes.”

Greg Daniels, his co-creator, also weighs in, “That’s a bit us trying to be in journalism."

He continues, “I spent some time hanging out in her journalism class and her excitement over the idea that she can ask questions of the administrators and then write something up and maybe slip a little joke in or whatever, show some of her personality, it’s very exciting for her."

The maker further explains, “If you wanted to do a workplace where they start off kind of dispirited, but they start to get some joy in their actual jobs, I felt like that was a good place where a normal person could be like, ‘I wrote a funny thing and everybody looked at me and they read it in a paper, and I got some feedback.”

The Paper is streaming on Peacock.

Selena Gomez reveals plans to celebrate ‘Revival' 10th anniversary
Selena Gomez reveals plans to celebrate ‘Revival' 10th anniversary
John Malkovich confesses shocking affair
John Malkovich confesses shocking affair
Chrissy Teigen comes under fire for night routine
Chrissy Teigen comes under fire for night routine
Jamie Lee Curtis makes hilarious confession video
Jamie Lee Curtis makes hilarious confession
2025 Creative Arts Emmys: Full winners list
2025 Creative Arts Emmys: Full winners list
Patrick Schwarzenegger finally marries Abby Champion
Patrick Schwarzenegger finally marries Abby Champion
Daniel Craig hints at future as Benoit Blanc after 'Knives Out 3'
Daniel Craig hints at future as Benoit Blanc after 'Knives Out 3'
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' director weighs in on Daniel Craig movie
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' director weighs in on Daniel Craig movie