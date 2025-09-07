Cillian Murphy breaks silence on not starring in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film

Cillian Murphy on Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ snub

Cillian Murphy talked about not being starred in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey.

At the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, promoting his upcoming film Steve, the actor, who has worked with Nolan in previous films like Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Transendence, shared his thoughts on The Odyssey.

Speaking with Variety, Murphy said, “Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out,’ No, I can’t wait to see it.”

“If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s going to be Christopher Nolan,” he added.

Murphy also added, “I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.”

On the other hand, when asked about the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, Cillian Murphy decided to remain tight-lipped. “Oh, I can’t tell you.”

It is worth mentioning that Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey is set to release in July 2026.