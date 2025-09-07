Brendan Fraser shares honest review of 'Rental Family' plot

Brendan Fraser gets emotional receiving standing ovation for 'Rental Family'

Brendan Fraser got emotional when he and director Hikari received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival for Rental Family.

Rental Family follows an American actor who goes to Japan in hopes of securing his big break. After that doesn’t work out, he takes up a job at an agency which hires actors to do stand-in roles for their clients. So he portrays a "sad American" acquaintance at a fake funeral for a man who needed a boost, as well as returning as the absent dad of a young girl, and more roles.

Fraser praised the movie’s story, which is inspired by director Hikari’s own experience of coming to America and making friends.

The Mummy star recalled meeting her to discuss the film in a meeting that went on for 6-8 hours.

"I learned about her life, about her aspirations, her interests, her unique experience of coming to America, and what that meant about the family that we find, and it not necessarily being the one that we're born into sometimes," Fraser shared.

"I was perplexed and mystified and invigorated in all the best ways possible for meeting Hikari. And then..."

He continued, "Hey, I knew this story is unique. It's something that we need to see on screen."

"And correct me if I'm wrong, I think we need to see this movie now more than ever these days," he remarked.

Hikari then recalled moving to America, saying, "I came to America when I was 17 for the first time, and I landed in Utah," the Beef director shared.

"That was my first place to learn English. I was the only Asian girl in the entire city, I felt like.... I had to learn English, and I had to learn the culture.”

So, for me, bringing somebody — American guy — to Tokyo, what does that look like? Because there's a lot of things that you learn when you're the only person in the room."

Rental Family, will bow in theaters Nov. 21 and also stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman, and Akira Emoto.