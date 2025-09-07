 
Liam Neeson's son Daniel announces his engagement amid dad's growing romance with Pamela Anderson

Daniel Neeson shares the news of his engagement to his long-term partner, Natalie Ackerman

Areeba Sheikh
September 07, 2025

Daniel Neeson, son of legendary Hollywood star Liam Neeson, has announced his engagement to his long-term partner, Natalie Ackerman.

The 29-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to announce the news of the engagement to Ackerman, a New York-based fashion marketing manager.

Among a set of pictures, one showed him kneeling on one knee to present Ackerman with a sparkling diamond engagement ring during a boat trip to the Hudson River.

Liam Neesons son Daniel announces his engagement amid dads growing romance with Pamela Anderson

Daniel posted another picture featuring his side profile in a simple grey T-shirt, while the 28-year-old can be seen laughing her heart out by throwing her head back with her right hand on her chest.

Ackerman was in off-white pants and a plain white button-down shirt. Keeping everything simple, she chose a black belt and some pieces of silver jewellery to complement her look.

Daniel, the younger son of Liam and Natasha Richardson, who tragically succumbed to a head injury in a skiing accident in Canada in 2009 at 45, also added a caption to the photograph that read, “Life is beautiful.”

Notably, Daniel’s post comes amid the growing rumours of his father’s romance with Pamela Anderson, who co-starred in the recently released film The Naked Gun.

