Liam Neeson's son Daniel announces his engagement amid dad's growing romance with Pamela Anderson

Daniel Neeson' son Daniel gets engaged amid dad's growing romance with Pamela Anderson

Daniel Neeson, son of legendary Hollywood star Liam Neeson, has announced his engagement to his long-term partner, Natalie Ackerman.

The 29-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to announce the news of the engagement to Ackerman, a New York-based fashion marketing manager.

Among a set of pictures, one showed him kneeling on one knee to present Ackerman with a sparkling diamond engagement ring during a boat trip to the Hudson River.

Daniel posted another picture featuring his side profile in a simple grey T-shirt, while the 28-year-old can be seen laughing her heart out by throwing her head back with her right hand on her chest.

Ackerman was in off-white pants and a plain white button-down shirt. Keeping everything simple, she chose a black belt and some pieces of silver jewellery to complement her look.

Daniel, the younger son of Liam and Natasha Richardson, who tragically succumbed to a head injury in a skiing accident in Canada in 2009 at 45, also added a caption to the photograph that read, “Life is beautiful.”

Notably, Daniel’s post comes amid the growing rumours of his father’s romance with Pamela Anderson, who co-starred in the recently released film The Naked Gun.