Julie Chrisley explains how she planned latest transformation

Photo: Julie Chrisley reflects on new transformation

Julie Chrisley has been reflecting on her experience after ditching jail.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Chrisley expressed that has begun to like herself and her life again and that started with getting blonde again.

This chat came just months after she and husband Todd Chrisley were released from prison.

For those unversed, both had been serving multi-year sentences for fraud and tax evasion before receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in May.

Now, Julie has been opening up about her prison experience, which included embracing her natural brunette hair, and why going blonde again was always part of the plan.

“Tyler [Bishop] knew the moment that I was released — whether that was when it happened, thank goodness, or in ’26 when it would’ve happened — he was waiting and ready for me,” Julie shared.

“So I kind of always knew that I was going back,” she shared.

Her husband, Todd, 57, admitted the transformation was not simple.

“Bishop literally took up shop in our kitchen for multiple days,” he said with a laugh.

Apart from that while speaking on the 23rd July episode of Chrisley Confessions 2.0, Todd joked that seeing Julie’s brunette hair after prison briefly made him “start thinking about going back.”

However, ultimately, he decided to embrace the new chapter alongside his wife.