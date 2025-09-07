Cillian Murphy eyes for right role after 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy reflects on his roles after 'Oppenheimer'

After Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy was a buzzword in the industry for a long time. But now he is saying he is waiting for the "right thing."



“I’m probably less inclined to work all of the time now. This year I won’t have done any acting whatsoever. I’m more willing to be patient and wait for the right thing," the star says in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

But he also shares, “I’ve always been a serial re-collaborator. With Chris, Oppenheimer was the sixth time we worked together."

He continues, "With Tim, this is our third thing. For me, the scale and the budget is always secondary to the story. But when I make a connection with someone and it makes it into the work, that becomes trust, which becomes shorthand. And that’s where the rich work comes from.”

Meanwhile, Cillian is starring in Small Things Like These, which he shares that he worked on after wrapping Oppenheimer.

“As soon as I finished the Oppenheimer awards run, we went straight into Steve. It wasn’t strategic on my part, going one big one, one small one. These were just the stories that drew me," the actor adds.

"They were written by friends, and since we had a production company, we were able to get them made. And these are exactly the sort of stories that I want to tell, the kind of films I go to see myself," he concludes.

Small Things Like These bows out in cinemas on Nov 8.