Channing Tatum says 'Avengers: Doomsday' is far more than 'a huge movie

Channing Tatum claims 'Avengers: Doomsday' will 'blow people’s minds'

Channing Tatum recently said he can hardly find the words to describe how massive Avengers: Doomsday will be.

Avengers: Doomsday will include Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and a group of mutants fighting Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Tatum, who will return as Gambit, the card-throwing mutant, after first appearing in Deadpool and Wolverine, told Variety that Doomsday is “almost incredible” and he is “still trying to wrap his head around” the project.

He said, "When I say a huge movie, it’s like an understatement. I don’t have a word big enough. I’m not good enough with words to explain how big this movie will be. It’s going to blow people’s minds."

Avengers: Doomsday will bring Downey Jr. back to the MCU as Victor von Doom, six years after Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. There were rumours that Ryan Reynolds might return as Deadpool, but reports later clarified he would not be in the movie.

When the interviewer asked about Reynold’s appearance in the forthcoming movie, Tatum responded by quipping, “I think he’s busy enough. He’s got like 15,000 jobs."

The Magic Mike star went on to sing praises highly of the IF star for giving him the chance to finally play Gambil on screen.

“If his kids ever needed a kidney, I’d give it. He takes care of his people, and I’ll always be there for him,” Channing Tatum stated.

Avengers: Doomsday, written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026.