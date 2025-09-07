 
Candace Cameron Bure shares why she deletes 'fun' photo

Candace Cameron Bure links the reason to an issue she has previously opened up about

September 07, 2025

Candace Cameron Bure recently posted a photo on social media, which she has since deleted.

“Yes. I was at the beach. I was in a one-piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer. I was having fun,” the actress shares on Instagram Story after a fan asked about the image's disappearance.

What prompted her to remove the photo, Candace says, “It wasn't about my bathing suit or my body. But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn't worth it. I took it down."

It is not the first time the Full House star has opened up about her struggles with her body image issues. 

"My daughter doesn't have the same viewpoint of body image that I did growing up, and especially as a child of the ‘80s and ’90s. It's like mine's all messed up,” she previously told Fox News Digital.

Growing up in the '80s and '90s, Candace said, “It makes me sad to see everyone suddenly becoming skinny because I think it's very triggering for a lot of people our age that grew up in the ‘80s and ’90s."

"It was the ‘Kate Moss era’ and you're like, ‘Oh, this is what we have to be attractive,'" she added.

Meanwhile, Candace's last appearance was on the 13th season of The Masked Singer as Cherry Blossom.

