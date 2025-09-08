Miranda Cosgrove lifts the curtain on her bond with 'iCarly' costar Jennette McCurdy

Miranda Cosgrove gives update on her friendship with Jennette McCurdy

Miranda Cosgrove just opened up about her relationship with erstwhile iCarly costar Jennette McCurdy.

For those unaware, Cosgrove as Carly Shay and McCurdy as Sam Puckett became teen idols with iCarly, a sitcom created by Dan Schneider, which aired on Nickelodeon from September 8, 2007, to November 23, 2012.

More than a decade after the show, the 32-year-old American actress and singer conversed with PEOPLE magazine and revealed that their friendship is still strong.

Referring to McCurdy and Nathan Kress, as they all were best friends on iCarly, Cosgrove said, “We had each other.”

“I'll always love them, and they'll always be family to me, because we grew up together for so many years," the Despicable Me star added.

Handling the pressure of “people all of a sudden knowing who we were,” she admitted it “was just so much at once."

Cosgrove went on to remember feeling “bummed” about switching to homeschooling but said the good part was that she, Kress, and McCurdy “did it together.”

"So I do feel really lucky that I had them," the Mother of the Bride alum confessed.