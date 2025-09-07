Candace Cameron Bure comments on deleted bathing suit photo

Candace Cameron Bure addresses now-deleted bathing suit snap

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about her decision to delete a recent bathing suit photo from social media, saying the online attention it received quickly became uncomfortable.

The Full House star, 49, addressed the situation via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, clarifying why she took down the image.

“Yes. I was at the beach. I was in a one-piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer. I was having fun,” she wrote of a photo of herself wearing a butter yellow maxi dress.

“It wasn't about my bathing suit or my body," she continued. “But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body.

"It wasn't worth it. I took it down," Bure added.

The actress and Christian influencer has been open in the past about her complex relationship with body image, particularly given the era she grew up in.

"My daughter doesn't have the same viewpoint of body image that I did growing up, and especially as a child of the ‘80s and ’90s. It's like mine's all messed up,” the outspoken conservative told Fox News Digital in July.

“It makes me sad to see everyone suddenly becoming skinny because I think it's very triggering for a lot of people our age that grew up in the ‘80s and ’90s. It was the ‘Kate Moss era’ and you're like, ‘Oh, this is what we have to be attractive,’" she added.