Marvel star responds to 'Deadpool' question in new 'Avengers'

Channing Tatum reacts to rumours about 'Deadpool' in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

There is much speculation about whether Ryan Reynolds will appear as Deadpool in the forthcoming film Avengers: Endgame.



So, Channing Tatum, who is reprising his Gambit character in the movie, was asked about this.

Without giving a straight answer, he quips, “I think he’s busy enough. He’s got like 15,000 jobs."

But in the same interview with Variety, he raves about Ryan for making a way for his character's return.

“If his kids ever needed a kidney, I’d give it. He takes care of his people, and I’ll always be there for him,” he shares.

Earlier, Ryan opened up about his social media post, which featured an Avengers read and a black logo, leading fans to believe he was teasing Avengers: Doomsday.

“The thing I posted on social, that is actually a variant of the flag that we use in Deadpool & Wolverine," he told Collider.

The star continued, “It was my favorite. For some reason, you watch a movie later that has that many alts and all that stuff, and you go, ‘Why didn’t I choose that one?"

"There were five other great jokes for that.’ That's how it works, and that was just a flag,” he noted.

Ryan further clarified, “I just came across it, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I loved that flag. The red and black vibe.’"

"And then, you know, there's always talk. We're figuring out what's next in that world and blah, blah, blah. You'll know first, Steve. You always do," he noted.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on December 18, 2026.