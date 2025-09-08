 
Queen Elizabeth II would be ‘upset' as King Charles defies hope

Queen Elizabeth II wanted King Charles to have a relationship with grandkids

Eleen Bukhari
September 08, 2025

Queen Elizabeth II would have been very upset over King Charles’ deteriorating relationship with his grandchildren.

Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022, would have loved if her heir could make amends with Prince Harry and his kids.

Royal expert Phil Dampier reveals: “I think she would have been absolutely devastated by the fact that the King’s not seeing them [Archie and Lilibet].”

He told OK! magazine: “They are sixth and seventh in the line of succession at the moment, so she would be very upset.”

“And I don’t think she would have liked the fact that Harry’s never met [Meghan’s father] Thomas Markle, or that the kids have never met him.”

Meanwhile, expert Katie Nichols tells The Sun: “I’m sure she would be deeply saddened and disappointed by how things have played out with the Duke of Sussex.”

