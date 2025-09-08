Mila Kunis says Daniel Craig set 'greatest tone' on set

Mila Kunis recalled her first impression of Daniel Craig on Knives Out 3 set

In a recent at with People at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 6, the 42-year-old actress admitted working with Daniel Craig was an 'unknown' at first, though she has a great time working with his wife Rachel Weisz.

Back in 2013 when she worked with Weisz on the set of Oz the Great and Powerful, Kunis felt reassured because Carig's partner is "such a wonderful human," and she thought, "'There's no way that [Daniel] won't be a wonderful person to work with.'"

Her idea of Craig was tested on the very first day, as first two weeks of filming of the Wake Up Dead Man were with the 57-year-old actor and her character is closely connected to his role, detective Benoit Blanc.

Before stepping on set her initial thoughts were, "'This could go either which way,' " Kunis looked back, "'This is going to be a really lovely production, or we're going to be in our own [bubbles, and] it's going to be fine.' "

Kunis went on to say, "I would say within the first two hours, Daniel set the greatest tone for not only the cast, but also the crew."

"When you step onto the set every morning, it's just like a lovely, 'We've got this, we're going to have fun, we're going to do it, we're going to work hard, but we're going to respect one another.' " she gushed over Graig and the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery's writer-director Rian Johnson.

"And it was every single day the same. And he's got a lot to do. I mean, he is in everything," she continued of Craig. "And there's monologue after monologue."

"And this man was capable of staying sharp and being so professional, and knew exactly how to toe the line of having fun with people," Kunis added.