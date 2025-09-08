Steve Buscemi spills how he landed role in 'Reservoir Dogs'

Steve Buscemi reveals unusual way he bagged 'Reservoir Dogs' role

Steve Buscemi says his appearance alone proved enough to bag the iconic role of Mr. Pinkman in the crime film Reservoir Dogs.

The actor, 66, made the revelation in a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, detailing his unusual casting story for his breakout role.

Buscemi first revealed that the Kill Bill director, 62, informed him that he was cast as Mr. Pink while the two were using the restroom together, which he jokingly remarked "typical Quentin fashion."

Buscemi, who had auditioned for Reservoir Dogs twice, was then told that it wasn't even his audition that sealed the deal for him.

"He says, 'Yeah and it wasn't really based on your audition, you know,'" the Wednesday actor continued.

"He said, 'But [casting director] Ronnie Yeskel showed me a tape of when you auditioned for that Neil Simon movie.'"

Buscemi recalled asking Tarantino what he saw in that performance that made him right for the crime thriller, to which Tarantino said it was the vintage shirt and slicked back hair that Buscemi wore made him look like a criminal.

“That was just how I dressed. That was just me. So thank God I went on that audition," the Fargo star added.

The pair would later reunite on Pulp Fiction, where Buscemi made a brief cameo as a Buddy Holly-themed waiter.