Scarlett Johansson drops hint of Colin Jost's future with 'SNL' amid cast changes

Scarlett Johansson teased 'Saturday Night Live' season 51 surprise

September 08, 2025

Will Colin Jost return for Saturday Night Live season 51?
Fans of Saturday Night Live can relax as Colin Jost will be back for season 51.

In a recent article on Entertainment Weekly at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival while promoting her directorial debut Eleanor the Great, Jost's wife, Scarlett Johansson confirmed the news of the comedian's return to the comedy show.

"He's going back to work," the actress told the outlet of her husband.

As for whether she will join him again for another surprise “Weekend Update” joke swap with Jost and co-anchor Michael Che, Johansson revealed that it usually gets decided last minute.

“I think that's basically the MO over at 30 Rock is that everything is like moments before. It's usually like Friday night before the Saturday show,” she explained.

For the unversed, Jost and Che are the longest-running "Weekend Update" duo. Jost joined the SNL team as a writer in 2005 and has been serving as an anchor since 2014. Season 51 will mark his 12th as a cast member.

When the outlet asked if she would like to see Eleanor the Great star June Squibb as host of the show, Johansson agreed saying, “Yes, 100 percent."

Squibb also weighed in as hosting would make her the oldest SNL host ever, breaking the record set by Betty White at 88 in 2010.

“Oh yes, of course. I love that show. I watch it all the time," Squibb nodded.

