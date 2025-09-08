'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton reacts to TV reboot: 'Can't believe'

Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' TV reboot feels unreal

Tom Felton got candid about the TV reboot of Harry Potter, sharing his excitement for the upcoming project.

Two decades after playing the role of Draco Malfoy in the Wizarding World, Tom confessed it feels unreal how the magic of the J.K. Rowling’s movie is still going strong.

Articulating his thoughts about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, while promoting his new movie Gandhi at TIFF 2025, he told Collider, "I’m very excited. I can’t believe, really, that the wizarding world is still going as strong as it is."

He noted fans who were not even born during the early parts of the Harry Potter films, chanted "Potter" at him.

"Most fans that shout out Potter at me weren’t born when the first film was even made. So, I’m really excited. The fact that they're shooting it in Leavesden Studios, where we made the films," Tom continued.

"It’s a bit surreal again. I look forward to meeting the new Draco 2.0.," Tom said of the forthcoming reboot series, set to release in 2027, which will cover all the 7 of Rowling’s books in total 10 seasons.

The new Darco Malfoy's role in the HBO series will be played by Lox Pratt.