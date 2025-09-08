Tom Felton reflects on Draco Malfoy returns in 'Harry Potter' stage

'Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy star Tom Felton steps back into iconic role

Tom Felton admitted reprising Draco Malfoy on Broadway feels "surreal."

In a recent chat with Collider during the promotion of his new movie Gandhi, the Harry Potter star opened up about stepping back into Draco Malfoy’s shoes in the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

Tom called the return as father of Scorpius, into his iconic role a “full-circle moment.”

"It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes — and of course his iconic platinum blond hair — and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world," he told the outlet reflecting on stepping back into the role.

"I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community," he added.

The story in the stage show follows Harry’s son, Albus Severus who is friends with Darco's son Scorpius.

"Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Tom said in a statement. "Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play."