Jennifer Aniston sparks buzz with rare glimpse of beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston appears to soft launch her boyfriend Jim Curtis on her social account.

The 56-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, September 7 to say goodbye to summers.

In the candid post, Aniston posted several snaps of her loved one and close pals including Jason Bateman, Courteney Cox, and Adam Sandler to express her gratitude for all the people in her life.

In one of the slides of the carousel, she posted a photo of a mystery man with his back toward the camera, which fans are suspecting him as her boyfriend Jim Curtis.

In the picture the man with black shirt is looking at the setting sun on the horizon of the sea, leaving an orange and pink hue in the sky.

Aniston ended the summer season of 2025 with a grounded approach keeping the caption simple just by writing “Thank you summer" with a sun, a red heart and praying hands emojis.

The first picture of the carousel showed Aniston in her blue summer jeans and light blue top tank, as she turned toward the camera and waved goodbye.

The Friends' alum pet dogs also made appearances in the series of snaps.

Back in July, People confirmed that Curtis and aniston were "casually dating and having fun."

A source told the outlet in August, "Jim's great. Her close friends love him. He's amazing to be around. He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it."