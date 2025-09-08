Sabrina Carpenter dominates VMAs 2025 with Best Album win

Sabrina Carpenter dominated this year's MTV VMAs as she won the Best Album award on Sunday.

The 26-year-old singer, who received the trophy for her Short n' Sweet album, delivered a heartfelt speech while accepting the award.

Calling herself the "luckiest girl" in the world, Sabrina said, "Hello. Oh my goodness. There's so many people here."

"Well, thank you VMAs for this. This is my second moon man, which feels so crazy,” she continued. “I really don't take for granted when you guys take the time out of your lives to listen to an album and if I'm lucky enough that that is my album.”

"Whether that be Short n' Sweet, this album, or whether that be Man's Best Friend, my new album, or whether it be one of my 29 before that," quipped the beautiful songstress.

The Expresso hitmaker further said, "I'm just the luckiest girl in the world, and I do want to say to my incredible cast and dancers and my queens on stage. And my queens on stage with me tonight."

Addressing how often the world can be "full of criticism" for her work, the Please Please Please songstress said, "This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity."

"So to get to be a part of something so often, more than not, that is something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance and make you feel like the world is your f------ oyster, I am so grateful, so grateful to do that," she added.

"So thanks, everyone here. But most importantly, my fans are just, you've been there for me. So thank you. And the last thing I'll say is every artist here tonight that is nominated, that's performing, that is just standing here looking amazing, you all mean so much to me and have inspired me so much," said Sabrina.

Concluding the speech, the musician said, "So thanks for letting me be in this room with you. I love you all very much."