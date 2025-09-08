 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter sparked controversy at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with a raunchy performance of her single Tears, where she advocated for trans rights alongside a group of drag queens

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs
Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter divided audiences with her provocative performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she used the stage to advocate for trans rights.

The 26-year-old singer performed her latest single Tears at the UBS Arena in New York, joined by drag queens Honey Balenciaga, Symone, Dashaun Wesley, and Richie Shazam. 

According to Daily Mail, the high-energy set featured a rain-soaked dance break and background dancers carrying signs with slogans including “In trans we trust,” “Protect trans rights,” and “Support drag.”

While many praised Carpenter for spotlighting LGBTQ+ issues, others accused her of “fetishizing” the trans community and turning womanhood into a “hypersexualized product.” 

Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs

One viewer wrote, “This feels performative. If celebs actually cared, they’d be donating money, not waving cardboard on stage.” 

Another suggested the timing was “insensitive” given a recent school shooting involving a trans suspect.

Supporters, however, defended the singer, calling it “absurd” to criticize a performance that promoted equality.

Moreover, Carpenter later returned to the stage to accept the award for Best Album for Short n’ Sweet, triumphing over Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd. 

In her speech, she thanked her “queens on stage” and addressed the criticism she often faces, “This world can be so full of discrimination and negativity, but music can make you feel like the world is your oyster. I’m so grateful to be part of that.”

Furthermore, the pop star ended the night with three Moon Person trophies, including Best Pop Artist, capping off one of the most talked-about performances of the evening.

Jesse Jo Stark insists 'love's not dead' with Yungblud
Jesse Jo Stark insists 'love's not dead' with Yungblud
Tom Felton reflects on Draco Malfoy returns in 'Harry Potter' stage
Tom Felton reflects on Draco Malfoy returns in 'Harry Potter' stage
Jennifer Aniston sparks buzz with rare glimpse of beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston sparks buzz with rare glimpse of beau Jim Curtis
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton reacts to TV reboot: 'Can't believe'
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton reacts to TV reboot: 'Can't believe'
Tom holland reveals his surprising sleep obsession
Tom holland reveals his surprising sleep obsession
Orlando Bloom describes Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's wedding with one word
Orlando Bloom describes Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's wedding with one word
Teddi Mellencamp confirms new romance amid cancer battle
Teddi Mellencamp confirms new romance amid cancer battle
Scarlett Johansson drops hint of Colin Jost's future with 'SNL' amid cast changes
Scarlett Johansson drops hint of Colin Jost's future with 'SNL' amid cast changes