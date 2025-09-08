Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter divided audiences with her provocative performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she used the stage to advocate for trans rights.

The 26-year-old singer performed her latest single Tears at the UBS Arena in New York, joined by drag queens Honey Balenciaga, Symone, Dashaun Wesley, and Richie Shazam.

According to Daily Mail, the high-energy set featured a rain-soaked dance break and background dancers carrying signs with slogans including “In trans we trust,” “Protect trans rights,” and “Support drag.”

While many praised Carpenter for spotlighting LGBTQ+ issues, others accused her of “fetishizing” the trans community and turning womanhood into a “hypersexualized product.”

One viewer wrote, “This feels performative. If celebs actually cared, they’d be donating money, not waving cardboard on stage.”

Another suggested the timing was “insensitive” given a recent school shooting involving a trans suspect.

Supporters, however, defended the singer, calling it “absurd” to criticize a performance that promoted equality.

Moreover, Carpenter later returned to the stage to accept the award for Best Album for Short n’ Sweet, triumphing over Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd.

In her speech, she thanked her “queens on stage” and addressed the criticism she often faces, “This world can be so full of discrimination and negativity, but music can make you feel like the world is your oyster. I’m so grateful to be part of that.”

Furthermore, the pop star ended the night with three Moon Person trophies, including Best Pop Artist, capping off one of the most talked-about performances of the evening.